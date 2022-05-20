Airmen from the 366th Maintenance Group, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, perform self-aid/buddy-care during a simulated head wound on the flightline during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 19, 2022. Raging Gunfighter was developed to prove Agile Combat Employment concepts using Lead Wing Command and Control, Air Base Squadron and Mission Generation Force Element concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

