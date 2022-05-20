Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 16 of 17]

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 366th Maintenance Group, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, perform self-aid/buddy-care during a simulated head wound on the flightline during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 19, 2022. Raging Gunfighter was developed to prove Agile Combat Employment concepts using Lead Wing Command and Control, Air Base Squadron and Mission Generation Force Element concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 15:42
    Photo ID: 7226457
    VIRIN: 220519-F-HA049-0015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Hill Air Force Base
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-capable Airmen
    RagingGunfighter
    Raging Gunfighter 22

