    Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 13 of 17]

    Raging Gunfighter 22-2

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxi as part of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 19, 2022. Ranging Gunfighter tests mission generation force elements while in a deployed location as part of the Air Force’s Lead Wing structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 15:42
    Photo ID: 7226454
    VIRIN: 220519-F-HA049-0014
    Resolution: 5608x3739
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Hill Air Force Base
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    Agile Combat Employment
    Multi-capable Airmen
    RagingGunfighter
    Raging Gunfighter 22

