Explosive Ordinance Disposal Specialists from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, prepare for the disposal of a simulated unexploded ordinance during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 19, 2022. Airmen demonstrate the ability to reposition and operate missions outside of a main operating base while in an austere location while performing not only their own jobs, but also learning other Air Force Specialty Code duties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

