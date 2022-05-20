Medical personnel from 366th Medical Group, Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, provide medical assistance after a simulated head wound on the flightline during exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Idaho, May 19, 2022. Raging Gunfighter ensures the force is able to rapidly embed, establish logistics and communications within the theater’s command and control hub, receive follow-on forces, continue to generate the mission, and project combat power across air, space and cyberspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

