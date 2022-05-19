U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, taxi as part of exercise Raging Gunfighter 22-2 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 19, 2022. Ranging Gunfighter tests mission generation force elements while in a deployed location as part of the Air Force’s Lead Wing structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
This work, Raging Gunfighter 22-2 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
