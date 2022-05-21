Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival [Image 17 of 17]

    Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees watch the demonstration of CV-22 Osprey capabilities exercise during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21. The demonstration was one of many events during the weekend that showcased U.S. military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    VIRIN: 220521-F-DY012-1313
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival [Image 17 of 17], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Friendship Festival
    INDOPACOM
    YokotaAB

