UH-1N Iroquois demonstration team practices rescue during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21. The demonstration was one of many events during the weekend that showcased U.S. military capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
This work, Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival [Image 17 of 17], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
