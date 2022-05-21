Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 17]

    Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Visitors begin to spread out over the festival grounds during the Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of Japanese Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Friendship Festival
    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

