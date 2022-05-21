Yokota, partners highlight aircraft during Friendship Festival

Attendees eat lunch while an F-16 Fighting Falcon Demonstration Team from Misawa Air Base, Japan, taxis during Friendship Festival 2022, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21. The two-day festival was an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership, while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of Japanese Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 07:32 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP