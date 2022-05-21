Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 5 of 5]

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7226077
    VIRIN: 220521-F-PM645-2899
    Resolution: 1200x675
    Size: 431.13 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT