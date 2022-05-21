Tech. Sgt. Seth Sarrett, 374th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, rides on a vehicle before conducting a static jump demonstration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022, during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022 00:03 Photo ID: 7226075 VIRIN: 220521-F-PM645-2924 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.06 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.