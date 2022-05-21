Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 3 of 5]

    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Seth Sarrett, 374th Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, rides on a vehicle before conducting a static jump demonstration at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022, during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 00:03
    Photo ID: 7226075
    VIRIN: 220521-F-PM645-2924
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

