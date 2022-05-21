Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and Col. Julie Gaulin, 374th AW vice commander, pose for the photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022, during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

