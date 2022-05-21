A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing takes off at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2022 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year festival marks the first time Yokota has held the annual event since 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
This work, Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
