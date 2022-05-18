Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 20:22 Photo ID: 7225956 VIRIN: 220318-N-FB730-1093 Resolution: 4096x3280 Size: 701.44 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.