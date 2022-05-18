220518-N-TO573-1059 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Devante Pugh, from Ocoee, Florida, screws bearings into a tire of an F/A-18 Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 18, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

