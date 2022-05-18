220518-N-DN159-1020 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2022) Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Juan Pantoja is covered by Master Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Matthew Purham during a promotion ceremony on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 18, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

