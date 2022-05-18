220518-N-CY569-1017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 18, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Nazir Zakari, from Atlanta, operates a forklift in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 18, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

