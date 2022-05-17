220517-N-GP384-2249 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 17, 2022) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), May 17, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

