    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, cheer on Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles during Ford’s Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony, May 20, 2022. Six Master Chiefs and 16 Senior Chiefs were pinned during the ceremony. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:29
    VIRIN: 220520-N-YC845-1197
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

