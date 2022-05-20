GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony

Senior Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Tonee Barachina’s husband and daughter celebrate following USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony, May 20, 2022. Six Master Chiefs and 16 Senior Chiefs were pinned during the ceremony. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

