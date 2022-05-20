GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony

Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Janae Smart, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department, receives a hug from retired Master Chief Culinary Specialist Muhammad Cole during Ford’s Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony, May 20, 2022. Six Master Chiefs and 16 Senior Chiefs were pinned during the ceremony. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julie R. Matyascik)

