    GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, delivers closing remarks during Ford’s Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony, May 20, 2022. Six Master Chiefs and 16 Senior Chiefs were pinned during the ceremony. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:29
    Photo ID: 7224891
    VIRIN: 220520-N-GT999-1025
    Resolution: 4777x3185
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    US Navy
    GRF

