GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony

Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, delivers closing remarks during Ford’s Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony, May 20, 2022. Six Master Chiefs and 16 Senior Chiefs were pinned during the ceremony. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

