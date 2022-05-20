GRF Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) medical department cheer on Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles during Ford’s Master Chief and Senior Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony, May 20, 2022. Six Master Chiefs and 16 Senior Chiefs were pinned during the ceremony. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its next underway period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)

