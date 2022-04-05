Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 AR F15s [Image 11 of 12]

    KC-135 AR F15s

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron after an in-flight refueling within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. An array of avionics and electronics systems gives the F-15E the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather, as well as the capability to fight its way to a target over long ranges, destroy enemy ground positions and fight its way out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

