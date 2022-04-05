KC-135 AR F15s

U.S Air Force Capt. Christian Allegood, KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron goes over a crossword puzzle while waiting to assist in an air refuel within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. The KC-135 delivers global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

