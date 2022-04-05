U.S Air Force Capt. Christian Allegood KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, left, Staff Sgt. Dmitri Mclntosh aerial refueling specialist, center, and 1st Lt. Mike Magill KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, right, all assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, fly within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7223964
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-HX271-0278
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.1 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, KC-135 AR F15s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
