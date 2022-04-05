KC-135 AR F15s

U.S Air Force Capt. Christian Allegood KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, left, Staff Sgt. Dmitri Mclntosh aerial refueling specialist, center, and 1st Lt. Mike Magill KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, right, all assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, fly within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. The KC-135 provides core refueling capabilities in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

