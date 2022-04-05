KC-135 AR F15s

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron breaks away from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron after an in-flight refueling within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

