KC-135 AR F15s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dmitri Mclntosh, 99th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron refuels a F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. The KC-135 delivers global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

