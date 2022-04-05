Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 AR F15s [Image 7 of 12]

    KC-135 AR F15s

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dmitri Mclntosh, 99th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling specialist, assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron refuels a F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 4, 2022. The KC-135 delivers global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 05:17
    Photo ID: 7223965
    VIRIN: 220504-F-HX271-0427
    Resolution: 2321x1659
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 AR F15s [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC135
    1CTCS
    Air Refueling
    F15s

