Marina@Rowena co-owner Tony Sloan shares with the Clean Marina Award audience the extensive planning and preparation that went into making Marina@Rowena’s basin the capacity it currently is today, as Marina@Rowena General Manager David Dyson look on, May 17, 2022, in Albany, Ky.
This work, Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award [Image 8 of 8], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS
