Tom Allen, Marina@Rowena co-owner, shares with the audience some of the accomplishments the Marina@Rowena staff achieved on their journey to becoming this year’s Clean Marina Award winner, May 17, 2022, in Albany, Ky.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7220702
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-TG148-004
|Resolution:
|3774x2696
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award [Image 8 of 8], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT