    Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award [Image 5 of 8]

    Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award

    ALBANY, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Misty Cunningham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl congratulates Marina@Rowena General Manager David Dyson with a handshake and commander’s challenge coin for his hard work and diligence during the Cumberland River Basin Clean Marina Program certification, earning the 2022 Clean Marina Award in Albany, Ky on May 17, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:07
    Photo ID: 7220703
    VIRIN: 220517-A-TG148-005
    Resolution: 3774x2696
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ALBANY, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award [Image 8 of 8], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award

    Kentucky
    Marina
    Nashville District
    Lake Cumberland
    Clean Marina
    MarinaRowena

