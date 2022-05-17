Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award

Nashville District Commander Lt. Col. Joseph Sahl congratulates Marina@Rowena General Manager David Dyson with a handshake and commander’s challenge coin for his hard work and diligence during the Cumberland River Basin Clean Marina Program certification, earning the 2022 Clean Marina Award in Albany, Ky on May 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:07
|Location:
|ALBANY, KY, US
