Former and current local government officials, residents, Marina@Rowena staff, and others involved in the evolution of Marina@Rowena over the past fifteen years attend the Clean Marina Award ceremony in Albany, Ky. on May 17, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7220706
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-TG148-008
|Resolution:
|3774x2696
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award [Image 8 of 8], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT