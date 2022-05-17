Former and current local government officials, residents, Marina@Rowena staff, and others involved in the evolution of Marina@Rowena over the past fifteen years attend the Clean Marina Award ceremony in Albany, Ky. on May 17, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 13:07 Photo ID: 7220706 VIRIN: 220517-A-TG148-008 Resolution: 3774x2696 Size: 2.03 MB Location: ALBANY, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marina@Rowena celebrates Clean Marina Award [Image 8 of 8], by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.