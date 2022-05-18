Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year

    Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard 2021 enlisted persons of the year — Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship, a boatswain’s mate with USCG Station Galveston, the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Active Duty Component; and Chief Petty Officer Ryan Huffman, a machinery technician with USCG Staton Channel Islands, the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Reserve Component — pose with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason M. Vanderhaden, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Reserve George M. Williamson, and Gold Badge master chiefs, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

