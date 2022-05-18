Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason M. Vanderhaden recognizes the Coast Guard enlisted persons of the year — (second from left) Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship, a boatswain’s mate with USCG Station Galveston, the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Active Duty Component; and (third from left) Chief Petty Officer Ryan Huffman, a machinery technician with USCG Staton Channel Islands, the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Reserve Component, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

