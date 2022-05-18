Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason M. Vanderhaden (second from right) and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Reserve George M. Williamson (second from left) pose with the Coast Guard enlisted persons of the year — (third from left) Chief Petty Officer Ryan Huffman, a machinery technician with USCG Staton Channel Islands, the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Reserve Component; and (third from right) Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship, a boatswain’s mate with USCG Station Galveston, the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Active Duty Component, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)

