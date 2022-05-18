Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Reserve George M. Williamson presents a plaque to Chief Petty Officer Ryan Huffman, a machinery technician with USCG Staton Channel Islands, to honor him for being the 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Reserve Component, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7215452
|VIRIN:
|220518-G-BN624-0077
|Resolution:
|4816x3215
|Size:
|8.54 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
