Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason M. Vanderhaden walks with the enlisted persons of the year before the ceremony honoring the two recipients — Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship, a boatswain’s mate with USCG Station Galveston, the Coast Guard 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Active Duty Component; and Chief Petty Officer Ryan Huffman, a machinery technician with USCG Staton Channel Islands, the Coast Guard 2021 Enlisted Person of the Year - Reserve Component, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey, May 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7215453
|VIRIN:
|220518-G-BN624-0072
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.01 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Honors Enlisted Persons of the Year [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
