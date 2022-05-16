Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, center, tours Chabelley Airfield, May 16, 2022. This was Shawley’s first visit to the base since assuming command of the CJTF-HOA on May 14. Shawley is the first female commander in CJTF-HOA’s longstanding, 20-year presence in Djibouti and the first female U.S. commanding general on African soil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

