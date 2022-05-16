U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, observes a model of Chabelley Airfield during a tour there, May 16, 2022. This was Shawley’s first visit to the base since assuming command of the CJTF-HOA on May 14. Shawley is the first female commander in CJTF-HOA’s longstanding, 20-year presence in Djibouti and the first female U.S. commanding general on African soil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 02:47
|Photo ID:
|7202673
|VIRIN:
|220516-Z-XU318-1005
|Resolution:
|4425x3540
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT