U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, right, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), highlights points of interest to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), during a tour of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 16, 2022. This was Shawley’s first visit to the base since assuming command of the CJTF-HOA on May 14. Shawley is the first female commander in CJTF-HOA’s longstanding, 20-year presence in Djibouti and the first female U.S. commanding general on African soil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 02:47 Photo ID: 7202671 VIRIN: 220516-Z-XU318-1002 Resolution: 4641x3540 Size: 2.15 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.