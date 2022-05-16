U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Blaine Holland, right, senior enlisted leader with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), stands with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj’s. from Task Force Red Dragon and Task Force Wolfhound, Chabelley Airfield, May 16, 2022. The enlisted leaders gathered during a tour of the base by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. This was Shawley’s first visit to Chabelley since assuming command of the CJTF-HOA on May 14. Shawley is the first female commander in CJTF-HOA’s longstanding, 20-year presence in Djibouti and the first female U.S. commanding general on African soil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 02:47 Photo ID: 7202672 VIRIN: 220516-Z-XU318-1004 Resolution: 4534x3239 Size: 2.29 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.