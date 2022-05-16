Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 6]

    Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley tours Chabelley Airfield after assuming command of CJTF-HOA

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, left, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (EABS), greets U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), during Shawley’s tour of Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, May 16, 2022. This was Shawley’s first visit to the base since assuming command of the CJTF-HOA on May 14. Shawley is the first female commander in CJTF-HOA’s longstanding, 20-year presence in Djibouti and the first female U.S. commanding general on African soil. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Josiah Meece)

    Djibouti
    Allies
    partners
    CJTFHOA

