Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 is being explored by the Spokane community at Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. The airshow included the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, West Coast Rhino F/A-18 Demo team, U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue and 13 other aerial acts.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

