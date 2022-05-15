U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue cadets skydive at Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 offered a unique view of Team Fairchild's role in enabling Rapid Global Mobility for the U.S. Air Force.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
