    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 15 of 19]

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue cadets discuss skydiving procedures at Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 featured 16 aerial acts and 14 static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and displays..(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:09
    Photo ID: 7202202
    VIRIN: 220515-F-TG928-1002
    Resolution: 6817x4550
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    F/A-18
    community
    Fairchild
    Skyfest
    2022

