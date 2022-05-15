U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue cadets discuss skydiving procedures at Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Fairchild Skyfest 2022 featured 16 aerial acts and 14 static display aircraft, as well as other attractions and displays..(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7202202
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-TG928-1002
|Resolution:
|6817x4550
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT