U.S. Air Force Airmen perform for Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Team Fairchild held the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 airshow as a means of thanking the local community for their support and partnerships, as well as to inspire future generations of Airmen with a showcase of U.S. Air Force assets and their capabilities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7202206
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-TG928-1005
|Resolution:
|4266x3296
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT