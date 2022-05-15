Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19]

    Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen perform for Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Team Fairchild held the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 airshow as a means of thanking the local community for their support and partnerships, as well as to inspire future generations of Airmen with a showcase of U.S. Air Force assets and their capabilities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:09
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    community
    Fairchild
    Skyfest
    2022

