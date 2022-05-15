U.S. Air Force Airmen perform for Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Team Fairchild held the Fairchild Skyfest 2022 airshow as a means of thanking the local community for their support and partnerships, as well as to inspire future generations of Airmen with a showcase of U.S. Air Force assets and their capabilities.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7202206 VIRIN: 220515-F-TG928-1005 Resolution: 4266x3296 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.