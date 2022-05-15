U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue cadets prepare to skydive at Skyfest 2022 on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2022. Team Fairchild is committed to strengthening relationships within the Inland Northwest and Fairchild or supporting the Inland Northwest to the Inland Northwest and Fairchild Skyfest 2022 offered a chance to give back to the community and build upon their partnership.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 18:09 Photo ID: 7202204 VIRIN: 220515-F-TG928-1003 Resolution: 5760x3844 Size: 2.92 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild Skyfest 2022 soars over the Inland Northwest [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.