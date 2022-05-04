U.S. Army Staff Sgt Stacey Jones, laboratory technician with Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, tests a blood sample at the Soto Cano Air Base clinic, April 5, 2022. Jones received the Meritorious Service Achievement award for her contribution in saving a young Honduran woman through the activation of a walking blood bank on base. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army Major Lisa Miller)
U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives
