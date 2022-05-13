U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives

U.S. Army Col. Mitchell Meyers (left), Joint Task Force-Bravo command surgeon, receives a token of appreciation from Julia Castrillo Arita, Vice-President of Region 2, Honduran Red Cross, during a joint Blood Drive at the Soto Cano Chapel, May 13, 2022. MEDEL and the Honduran red Cross have conducted four blood drives on base to support the Honduran National Blood Bank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt Amber Carter)

