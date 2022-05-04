U.S. Army Major Christopher Jarvis (right), Soto Cano Air Base sexual assault response coordinator, donates type O- blood at the Soto Cano Air Base clinic, April 5, 2022. Jones’ donation helped save a pregnant Honduran woman suffering from dengue hemorrhagic fever. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Army Major Lisa Miller)
U.S. military, Honduran Red Cross save lives through local blood drives
